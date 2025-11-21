Tottenham Hotspur target Jarrod Bowen ready to leave West Ham United next year

West Ham are in the relegation zone 11 Premier League matches into the season with seven defeats to their name, and while Nuno Espirito Santo has orchestrated two wins on the trot, it remains to be seen where they will finish the campaign in May next year.

European qualification is already looking like a distant dream for the Hammers, who have not shown any signs of competing with the league’s bigger sides in spite of significant investment on newer signings in the last couple of years.

Such a situation is likely to see some of their best players depart for greener pastures and with Mohammed Kudus having gone earlier this year, Jarrod Bowen is expected to follow suit to play in the Champions League, according to Caught Offside.

He is likely to remain in the Premier League itself and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be very keen on his addition with Thomas Frank looking to sign a winger or two next year to improve the number and quality of his options in the final third.

Bowen brilliant for Spurs

Jarrod Bowen would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham Hotspur. In addition to being a potent right winger, he is able to play as a number 10 and on the left wing too, so his versatility will be a huge asset for the Lilywhites.

Bowen’s direct playing style and drive to enter the box will take Tottenham’s game to the next level as the 28-year-old is not just a great creator of opportunities in the final third, but also finishes really well from mid to close range.

Although he might not have regular chances to play as a right winger owing to Mohammed Kudus being employed there, Jarrod Bowen could be an asset for Spurs in the attacking midfield position owing to James Maddison’s fitness worries.

Transfermarkt values the English international at £35 million, but it is likely that West Ham will ask closer to £50 million for him. Even though they want to keep hold of him, their underwhelming performances could make his sale the best scenario.