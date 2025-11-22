West Ham eye move to sign AZ Alkmaar star Troy Parrott

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AZ Alkmaar forward Troy Parrott, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After ranking through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019. However, he struggled to find regular game time, so he went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

Eventually, Spurs opted to cash-in on him permanently last year, and the Dutch club purchased him. Upon moving to AFAS Stadion, the forward has been displaying his goal-scoring prowess, making 24 goal contributions across all competitions last season.

This campaign, Parrott has taken his game to another level, netting 13 goals and registering a solitary assist in 14 appearances in all tournaments.

He has even showcased his qualities on the international stage for Ireland. The Boys in Green needed to win their final two group games against Portugal and Hungary to reach the World Cup qualifying play-off round, and Parrott helped his country achieve that by scoring five goals across those matches, including a hat-trick vs Hungary in the final game.

Therefore, it appears the forward’s recent impressive performances for club and country haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Parrott to West Ham

On GiveMeSport, Jacobs says that West Ham are planning to reinforce the frontline in January and have identified Parrott as a serious option. Alongside the Irishman, the Hammers also have Joshua Zirkzee on their wishlist.

But purchasing the Dutchman could be difficult as United might want to keep hold of him, even though he has found it difficult to play regularly thus far this season.

So, West Ham may look to formalise their interest in signing Parrott. However, Fulham are also interested in the young forward; therefore, it won’t be straightforward for the East London club to seal the deal.

AZ Alkmaar don’t want to let Parrott leave in January, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, and the player himself isn’t pushing for a return to the Premier League.

However, if they are forced to let him leave, they have slapped a £31m price tag on his head. Tottenham don’t have a buyback option for the striker but hold a 20% sell-on clause.