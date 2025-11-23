West Ham join race in signing Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey

West Ham United have joined the race in signing Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey as a possible option to bolster their defence, according to German outlet TZ.

Having come through the ranks at Rennes academy, the Frenchman moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray, where he featured in 83 games for the Cimbom, winning the Süper Lig in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Bayern beat off competition from several clubs to sign Boey in January 2024, but the defender has not lived up to expectations despite arriving with a lot of promise. Injuries have played a role in his limited role on the team, where he has made just 37 appearances since his arrival.

Despite recovering this season, his role in the team remains limited, with just 462 minutes of football played in his nine Bundesliga appearances, and he has yet to complete the full 90 minutes in any of his five appearances in other competitions, making a departure from the Allianz Arena increasingly likely.

According to TZ, Bayern are looking to sell Boey when the January transfer window opens to raise funds for other targets, including Feyenoord’s right-back Givairo Read.

As a result, several clubs across Europe, including West Ham, have now expressed interest in signing the 25-year-old as a potential option to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s backline, according to the report.

Depth

In a boost to the Hammers, the German outlet adds that Bayern are willing to reduce Boey’s valuation from the initial £26m they paid to sign him to a meagre £15m, with the Premier League side now keen.

However, the East London side will have to battle London rivals Crystal Palace, as well as AS Monaco, Lyon, and Sevilla, to sign the French right-back when the transfer window opens in January, according to the report.

Nuno has often liked an attacking full-back; therefore, it is no surprise that Boey is a target ahead of the January transfer window.

In his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, particularly in the 2018/19 campaign, no defender took more shots than Nuno’s first-choice right back, Matt Doherty, with 46, while Ola Aina and Neco Williams also showed their attacking prowess in Nottingham Forest’s remarkable 2024-25 season.

However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, despite not being the most adventurous going forward, has remained dependable, so Boey could still be signed to offer valuable depth and an additional tactical option in games where Nuno wants to maximise attacking superiority.