Everton now eyeing January swoop for Celtic forward Daizen Maeda

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Japanese international right winger Daizen Maeda in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Maeda has been part of the successful exodus of Japanese stars to move to the Scottish League since joining the Glasgow-based club in July 2022.

Remarkably, the 28-year-old joined Celtic under Ange Postecoglou, having previously worked with the Greek-born Australian manager at Yokohama F Marinos.

He has since been an indispensable part of the team, netting 66 goals and providing 30 assists in 175 games for the Bhoys in a trophy-laden spell that includes four consecutive Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups, and two Scottish League Cups.

After an outstanding 2024-25 campaign, in which he provided 45 goal contributions across all competitions in 51 games, the Japanese player’s form this season has cooled, with only six goal contributions in 17 games so far, raising concerns about his future, especially with two years remaining on his contract.

According to Football Insider, Maeda is reluctant to sign a new contract with Celtic and is now looking to secure a permanent exit from the club in January.

The report adds that Everton have now emerged as a possible destination for the right winger after his failed exit last summer, during which the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford expressed interest.

Everton are now targeting the Japan international forward as a possible option to bolster their attack in January, with the forward open to a Premier League switch, according to the report.

Prolific forward

The Toffees will now be hoping Celtic can secure a viable option to replace Maeda, as the report adds that the 55-time Scottish champions will only sanction Maeda’s departure if they bring in a replacement.

Despite their impressive but inconsistent performances this season, Everton have lacked the required cutting edge in the final third, with Jack Grealish’s 19 created chances over the last seven games going unconverted.

Everton’s centre-forward duo, Beto and Thierno Barry, have managed just one Premier League goal between them in the opening 11 games of the season, making the need for a new forward in January increasingly vital.

The possible addition of Maeda will hand David Moyes not just a viable chance converter but also a creative outlet, a 1v1 specialist and a blistering counter-attacking weapon that suits the manager’s style of play.

With the report stating Celtic would consider his departure if they receive the ‘right offer’, West Ham will need to submit a bid around his £13m Transfermarkt valuation to get the deal done in January.