Everton exploring January move for Bologna forward Santiago Castro

Everton have set their sights on Bologna centre-forward Santiago Castro over a possible move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January, as per TEAMtalk.

Castro has been a revelation in Serie A since his move from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield in January 2024. After finishing last campaign with 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions for I Rossoblù, he has been instrumental to Bologna’s form this season, providing five goal contributions for Vincenzo Italiano’s Europe-chasing side.

His performances have not only caught the attention of clubs but also that of the Argentine national team, as the 21-year-old received his first international call-up to the senior squad in March.

Despite having a contract at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara that runs until 2028, Bologna will have a fight on their hands to retain the versatile attacker, as his performances have drawn interest from several clubs.

One of the clubs looking to sign Castro is Everton, according to TEAMtalk, who claims that the Toffees are keeping tabs on the Argentine starlet over a possible transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January.

The report adds that while Everton remain optimistic that Thierno Barry, who joined the club in the summer, will regain form, they are not ruling out bringing in a new centre-forward in January, with Castro now being eyed.

Citing reports from Italy, TEAMtalk states that Bologna are looking to extend the Argentine’s contract with a pay rise, but Everton remain on standby to make a move should talks break down.

Castro to Everton

The Italian club remain keen on retaining the South American forward but could consider a bid in the region of £31m to sanction his departure, according to the report.

Everton’s forward line has struggled to hit the ground running this season, despite significant investment being made in the summer, with Iliman Ndiaye’s four goals the most by any player in the team.

David Moyes’ centre-forward options include Beto, who has scored once in the Premier League this season — a header during the 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 30 — while Thierno Barry is still waiting to open his account after his switch from Villarreal in July.

Although a transfer for Castro appears logical, given his outstanding form since moving to Italy, it nevertheless seems like a gamble, considering Beto reached double goalscoring figures in consecutive seasons in Italy for Udinese, yet continues to find it difficult to produce consistently in England.