West Ham now eyeing move for Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

West Ham United are now eyeing a move to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to Ekrem Konur.

The United academy graduate has managed just nine appearances this season — and only one of those came from the start, in the club’s disappointing Carabao Cup collapse to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Ruben Amorim’s inflexible 3-4-3 setup has left little space for the youngster, consigning him to the bench most weeks. Although there were strong calls over the summer for him to head out on loan, United reportedly rejected every enquiry, stressing that he would play a key role.

Yet with the campaign nearly at its midpoint, he has been reduced to brief cameos, the latest coming in the 1-0 defeat to Everton, where he logged just 32 minutes.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, several clubs are now keen on signing the youngster, and there’s a belief he could be open to a move in search of game time, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

According to Konur, London club West Ham are keeping tabs on Mainoo as a potential option to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield ranks.

In a boost to the Hammers, the report adds that United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, is open to the England international’s departure in January, with West Ham now among the clubs closely monitoring the situation.

Mainoo to West Ham

However, the East London club face fierce competition for the 20-year-old’s signature, as the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, RB Leipzig, Monaco, Ajax, Lazio, Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are all keen on the midfielder, according to the report.

It would be sensible for West Ham to explore their options and determine what approach they take to sign the midfielder on loan, as they might not meet United’s valuation for a permanent transfer, with the 13-time Premier League champions likely to demand a fee well above his £39m Transfermarkt valuation.

If he were to join, he’d almost certainly slot straight into the starting XI and could really flourish in midfield next to players like Lucas Paquetá and Mateus Fernandes.

West Ham currently sit one place above the relegation zone, but they still risk moving further below if they drop points in what would be a tough round of fixtures, where they’ll face Liverpool, United and Manchester City in three of their next four games.