West Ham interested in signing Santiago Giménez

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Santiago Giménez, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by his performances for Feyenoord, the Rossoneri decided to purchase the 24-year-old at the beginning of this year. However, he has found it difficult to replicate his Eredivisie form in Serie A thus far.

The Mexican has yet to find the back of the net in the Italian top flight this campaign and has been sidelined due to an ankle injury over the last few weeks.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that West Ham have started exploring options in the market to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for Niclas Fullkrug, who is expected to leave in January.

The Hammers have identified Giménez as a serious option, but they remain cautious about signing a new centre-forward, given their recent poor track record with No.9 acquisitions.

Apart from the East London club, Brentford and Sunderland have also expressed their interest in the North American star. But Milan aren’t desperate to cash in on Giménez, who still has four years left in his current contract.

Giménez to West Ham

West Ham endured a dire start this season; as a result, Graham Potter was relieved of his duties. However, they have started showing signs of improvement since Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival as the manager.

The Portuguese initially failed to win his first four games at London Stadium before earning seven points in the last three Premier League matches. As a result, they have managed to climb out of the relegation zone.

West Ham have netted only 15 goals in 12 Premier League games thus far this season, with eight of those coming in the last three matches. So, it would be the right decision to purchase a new striker in the upcoming winter window.

However, considering Giménez’s recent poor form at San Siro Stadium, signing him for a large fee would be a risky move for West Ham.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Giménez, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, in January.