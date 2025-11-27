Tottenham interested in signing Porto striker Samu Aghehowa to bolster attack

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled for a consistent source of goals for the last several months as Dominic Solanke has battled fitness issues, while Richarlison has not only struggled to be injury-free but has also been very inconsistent as far as form goes.

Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani have also failed to deliver for the Lilywhites when used as number nines, so the most logical solution for the club is to dive into the transfer market, very possibly as early as in the January window.

According to Mark Brus, Tottenham Hotspur are pondering over a swoop for Porto marksman Samu Aghehowa, who with nine goals and one assist in all competitions this season, remains continuously on the radar of numerous English clubs.

Chelsea are among those interested in him, as are Arsenal, but with both of Spurs’ local rivals investing heavily on strikers just a few months ago in the summer, it would come as a surprise if they were seriously considering Aghehowa’s purchase in the winter.

Spurs must sign Aghehowa as soon as possible

Samu Aghehowa’s stock will continue to rise as he racks up numbers with Porto, but if Tottenham Hotspur are indeed looking into his capture, they need to act as soon as they possibly can, more so before their rivals enter the picture.

It is believed that the forward would cost approximately £79 million, a fee Spurs can afford to pay, but if they allow Chelsea or Arsenal to get into the fray, they might get outbid by the Blues or convinced into joining a winner project like the Gunners’.

With that said, both the clubs are likely to give their summer signings at least a full year before looking into the transfer market again, which is why January would be the best time for Spurs to materialise their interest in Aghehowa.

Porto might be happy to let the player go in January if their demands are met as they are already in pole position to win Liga NOS, as per the source, so it is now up to Spurs to decide whether they want to make a big investment mid-season.