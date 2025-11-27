West Ham eye move for Union Saint-Gillloise forward Promise David

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Union Saint-Gilloise forward Promise David in January, according to TEAMtalk.

Released by Toronto FC’s academy in 2016, David revived his career in Estonia with Nomme Kalju before moving to Belgium, where he has hit prolific goalscoring form.

He played a key role in ending USG’s 90-year wait for a Jupiler Pro League title, netting 24 goals and providing five assists across all competitions for Les Unionistes last season.

He has continued his prolific form this season, netting nine goals across all competitions, including two in the UEFA Champions League, with the latest a well-timed finish against Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Not many strikers can boast over 30 goals in two seasons, and certainly not any West Ham striker since Marko Arnautovic departed the London Stadium in 2019, but David has now produced 33 goals and 38 goal contributions.

Hence, it’s no surprise the Hammers have identified the Canadian as a viable option to bolster their frontline.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are leading the race to sign David as a possible option to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s attack.

The report adds that the East London club are looking to reinvest the funds from Niclas Fullkrug’s sale into a younger, prolific forward and have now made contact to sign the 6ft 4in centre-forward.

David to West Ham

In a boost to the Hammers, TEAMtalk claims that USG are open to David’s departure from the Joseph Marien Stadium and are open to offers for the 24-year-old in the region of £17m ahead of the January transfer window.

However, they face stern competition from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, who are also keeping tabs on the Canadian.

West Ham’s long-running struggle to secure a reliable striker has now cost the club significant sums since the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

Across the reigns of Manuel Pellegrini, David Moyes, Julen Lopetegui, and Graham Potter, the Hammers hierarchy have repeatedly spent big in an effort to fix a position that has caused consistent frustration.

Since Marko Arnautovic’s departure in the summer of 2019, the club’s attempts to recruit a centre-forward capable of regularly hitting double figures in the Premier League have repeatedly fallen short, with a string of costly misfires arriving and departing the London Stadium without solving the issue.

While Callum Wilson is beginning to find form, his injury concerns mean a move for a more reliable and prolific forward like David should be prioritised in January.