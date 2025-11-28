Tottenham exploring move to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer in January

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Tuttojuve.

The 28-year-old came to the limelight during his spell with Torino, where his remarkable performances for the Granata caught the attention of several clubs across Europe. He made 110 appearances across four seasons for the club since arriving in 2018 from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro.

Amid interest from several clubs, he decided to remain in Turin, joining Juventus in 2022, where he has remained a key figure.

However, his time at the club has been severely hampered by injuries, including a lengthy layoff last season, during which he played only eight games before being sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

This season, his injury concerns have persisted, with just five appearances in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s side, which has ruled him out for the last two months.

Despite his incessant injury concerns, one thing has remained constant, which is his high-level competitiveness on the pitch, and it’s no surprise he’s always among the first on the teamsheet anytime he’s available.

It appears several clubs share in the sentiment and are now looking to sign him ahead of the 2026 transfer window.

One of the clubs keen on Bremer is Tottenham, according to Tuttojuve, who claims that the North London club have earmarked the 6ft 2in centre-back as a possible option to bolster their backline.

Bremer to Tottenham

The report adds that Spurs are now closely monitoring the Brazilian international and are exploring a swoop for him as early as the January transfer window.

Bremer still has four years left on his contract with the 36-time Italian champions, who will be keen on retaining him.

According to the Italian outlet, Juventus are reluctant to sanction his departure but have placed a £35m valuation on his head amid interest from Tottenham.

One of the biggest concerns for the Spurs’ team, particularly their backline, is the impact of key players’ unavailability on results and performances.

They tend to struggle when club captain Cristian Romero is injured, and the same has been the case whenever Micky van de Ven is sidelined.

Hence, adding another injury-prone player like Bremer does not seem like the best decision at this point; instead, they should move for a more reliable option that could become a mainstay in Thomas Frank’s backline.