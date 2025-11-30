Tottenham make Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer ‘top target’ in January

Tottenham have earmarked Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer as a priority target in the January transfer window, according to Tuttojuve.

The 6ft 2in centre-back rose to prominence during his stint at Torino, where a series of outstanding displays for the Granata placed him firmly on the radar of multiple European clubs. He featured 110 times over four seasons after joining the Italian outfit in 2018 from Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro.

Although numerous teams expressed interest, he opted to stay in Turin by signing for Juventus in 2022, where he has remained an important presence.

However, his spell with the Bianconeri has been heavily disrupted by fitness setbacks, including a significant injury last season that restricted him to eight matches before ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

His injury concerns have persisted this season, with Luciano Spalletti’s team managing only five outings across all competitions, and he is currently two months out.

Yet one thing has never shifted — whenever he returns, his intensity and drive are immediately obvious. That competitive edge explains why, once he is fit again, he usually goes straight back into the side.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, Tottenham have set their sights on Bremer as a potential option to bolster Thomas Frank’s backline amid injuries and the hectic festive fixtures.

The report adds that the North London club has earmarked the five-cap Brazil international as a ‘top target’ in the January transfer window, viewing him as a good fit for Thomas Franks’ three-man backline structure.

‘Top target’

However, they face stern competition for Bremer’s signature, as the Italian outlet claims that several European clubs remain keen on signing him, while Juventus are reluctant to sell him, especially in the January transfer window.

Although his injury record may raise some doubts about a potential move, it’s worth noting that Thomas Frank already has Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Kevin Danso as his centre-back options.

Therefore, adding Bremer would give Frank four strong choices and allow him to rotate based on the formation or game plan.

It would also mean more rest and managed minutes for Bremer compared to Juventus, where he starts almost every time he is available.

With Juventus reportedly unwilling to sell in January, Spurs would need to table a bid well beyond his £43m Transfermarkt valuation to change their stance.