Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Xavi Hernandez as possible Thomas Frank replacement

Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Fulham at the weekend saw them lose for a third time on the trot, whereas in the Premier League, they are winless in their last four matches ahead of tonight’s tricky away trip to Newcastle United.

Spurs are currently 12th in the league standings and if things don’t improve soon, Thomas Frank’s continuity at the club could come under serious scrutiny, especially with the Lilywhites chasing a Champions League spot.

With that in mind, former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has emerged as a potential replacement for Frank, according to Fichajes, although Tottenham face competition from Manchester United, who view him as Ruben Amorim’s possible successor.

Xavi has not taken up a new role since being sacked by Barca in 2024, so he is available to get going immediately should there be a change in Tottenham’s dugout, which is why he is viewed as an attractive option by the Londoners.

Xavi a worthy candidate for Spurs

Given that he succeeded at Barcelona in a short stint, most notably winning La Liga, Xavi Hernandez would be a decent appointment for Tottenham Hotspur, who require a better man manager as well as a manager who can improve their offence.

Although injuries have played their part under Thomas Frank, Spurs’ attacking options have simply not been up to the mark and for the quality they have on paper, the board will feel that the first team is severely underperforming in the the final third.

Under Xavi, Barcelona were excellent going forward and a high line meant they were able to dominate possession in the opposing half. With the defensive qualities Tottenham have, they are well-equipped to play in the Spaniard’s tactical setup.

It will be interesting to see how much time Thomas Frank has at Tottenham Hotspur as the festive stretch of fixtures will see the team play a handful of matches, which could go a long way in deciding where they end the season in the table next year.