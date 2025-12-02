Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Juventus centre back Gleison Bremer in January

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three games in all competitions, conceding 11 goals in the process, and are prepared to answer their defensive worries with newer investments during the January transfer window.

According to Caught Offside, Spurs are preparing a January swoop for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. The Serie A giants are not looking to actively sell the Brazilian, so they will demand £52 million for the player, as per the source.

Bremer has made a strong return from an ACL injury he suffered last year in October, but was hit by a setback a couple of months ago. Therefore, Juve might not turn down an approach for their defender, subject to their demands being met.

Bremer an unnecessary signing for Spurs

For Tottenham Hotspur, there is not much utility in bringing in Gleison Bremer as they already have enough quality in depth with Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, who is in the final stretch of his recovery from injury.

Instead, they need better quality in the final third having struggled for much creativity and goals, so bringing in a left winger to compete with Xavi Simons as well as a striker would bear more fruition in terms of bringing results.

James Maddison’s frail fitness means an attacking midfielder’s signing would be a welcome addition as well, whereas a right back to compete with Pedro Porro would also go a long way in terms of giving the first-team roster some depth.

Having said that, Bremer’s signing looks like an unnecessary proposition, especially because he will command a hefty asking price, so Spurs would be better off looking to invest those funds in other areas of the squad where rebuilds are needed urgently.