Cristian Romero stars for Tottenham against Newcastle

A spectacular overhead finish from Cristian Romero in the 95th minute salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw for Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park, easing some of the growing pressure on Thomas Frank.

What looked set to become a sixth loss in eight games for Spurs flipped in stoppage time as their skipper once again delivered at the decisive moment.

Earlier, Romero had already levelled the contest after Bruno Guimaraes struck shortly after the interval, and when Newcastle failed to clear a late corner, the 27-year-old saved a point for his side with an acrobatic effort.

Only four centre-backs have achieved the feat of netting a double in the Premier League this season — and two of those came from Spurs: Cristian Romero against Newcastle and Micky van de Ven against Everton.

Before that strike, Newcastle appeared to be on course for a third straight Premier League victory, especially after substitute Anthony Gordon converted a late penalty to push them 2-1 ahead.

Even so, Tottenham displayed admirable resilience and claimed a vital draw, ensuring Frank’s team remains one place above Newcastle in 11th.

As the game wore on, Tottenham gradually asserted themselves, and Romero was at the thick of things, finishing the game with 54 touches while also winning possession for his side five times across the whole duration of the game.

‘Top performance’

In what was a complete captain’s performance, the Argentine centre-back was crucial for Spurs at both ends of the pitch. At the back, he won a sky-high six duels and made five clearances and three tackles against a Newcastle side that constantly kept knocking.

There were numerous occasions last season when former head coach Ange Postecoglou would send Romero forward to occupy the no. 9 position. Thomas Frank might consider the same initiative amid his team’s misfiring attack, as Romero showed real attacking prowess, netting two incredible goals, which were Spurs’ only two shots on target in the game.

Speaking about Romero’s display, Frank said, ‘I think that was the perfect bicycle kick, hit with the shin, aiming for the bottom corner.

‘Praising Cuti, I think he deserves that. A top performance defending. On the ball: coolness, calmness, duels, then get up there and score two goals.

Frank will now hope his captain remains fit for the hectic Christmas schedule, which sees them host London rivals Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 6 December, before another home game against Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday, 9 December.