Tottenham ‘very interested’ in Brentford’s Igor Thiago

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago, as per Caught Offside.

The Bees purchased the Brazilian ahead of last season to replace Ivan Toney. However, he couldn’t serve his club properly last term due to injury problems, making only one Premier League start.

This season, he has displayed impressive performances thus far, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions. Brentford are currently in mid-table with 18 points from 13 games in the league.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are showing a strong interest in signing the 24-year-old after monitoring his development closely. However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only club interested in the South American as Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop.

Unai Emery wants a new striker as a long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins. On the other hand, the Magpies are looking at the Brazilian as Yoane Wissa has struggled with fitness problems thus far this season.

Brentford don’t want to part ways with Thiago in January, but they are ‘highly likely’ to receive a proposal from Spurs, Newcastle, or Aston Villa for his signature. Thomas Frank’s side even want him on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Thiago to Tottenham

The forward still has three and a half years left in his current contract, and his potential suitors are hoping to sign him for around £35m. However, Brentford usually play hardball to sell their star players, and they would likely demand more than that sum to allow his departure next year.

Tottenham enjoyed a bright start under Frank this season, but have been struggling in recent weeks, failing to win in their last six consecutive domestic matches and losing four.

The Danish boss likes to use a powerful No.9, who can hold up play. However, with Dominic Solanke out injured, Spurs don’t have another striker of a similar profile, as Mathys Tel, Richarlison, and Randal Kolo Muani aren’t target men.

So, Thiago might be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.