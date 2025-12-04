Tottenham Hotspur shortlist Oliver Glasner as possible Thomas Frank replacement

Tottenham Hotspur scored two equalisers on Tuesday night as they were held to a draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League, where they have fallen to 11th place in the standings after a fifth winless result on the bounce.

Cristian Romero of all people rose to the occasion in a match where the team lacked much creativity in midfield or quality to finish off a very limited number of chances in the final third, two attributes for which Thomas Frank is already being criticised.

According to TEAMtalk, the former Brentford boss is already under pressure and Tottenham have identified Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as a potential replacement for him, should they decide to terminate Frank’s contract.

Glasner has made Crystal Palace look like a very exciting team on the attack, while they haven’t looked like putting a foot wrong at the back either and with an FA Cup under his belt, it comes as no surprise that the Austrian is being considered by Tottenham.

Glasner ideal for Frank

If Tottenham Hotspur relieve Thomas Frank of his duties in the near future, Oliver Glasner would be a brilliant addition as his superb man management will help a possibly unsettled dressing room to regain its form.

Spurs have enough defenders to play a three-man backline, which Glasner prefers, and with investments to ensue in midfield in the next few months, they could soon be a squad which would thrive under the Crystal Palace manager’s tactical system.

His wingers also tend to play closer to goal, so Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons will be able to contribute with the output in the final third more consistently, while the team’s structured pressing would make Tottenham stay organised without the ball too.

While Glasner is expected to leave Palace for a bigger club sooner rather than later, it is difficult to imagine that the Eagles will be willing to let go of him midway through the campaign, more so in the winter, when the season is in a decisive phase.

Frank, however, will possibly have December to prove to the Lilywhites that he is the right man for the job but further winless results, especially next week in the Champions League as well, could make his position even more precarious.