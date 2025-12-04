Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba next year

Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a terrible run of form in the Premier League with no win in their last five outings, and their creativity in midfield has been a cause of particular concern since Thomas Frank joined from Brentford earlier this year.

Dejan Kulusevski has not been available to the Dane yet owing to fitness worries, whereas James Maddison’s ACL injury means he will also be out for the near future. Meanwhile, the rest of their central midfielders are not as impactful in the final third.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are planning a spending spree on midfielders in next summer’s transfer window and have identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton as potential signings for 2026.

Spurs need massive investments on the duo

If Tottenham Hotspur want to materialise their interest in Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, they will need to pay huge sums for both players, especially as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also eyeing them.

Baleba is valued at £53 million on Transfermarkt, whereas Wharton’s valuation stands at £52 million. However, it is expected that Tottenham would have to spend in excess of £105 million to seal transfers for both of their targets.

Having said that, the midfielders have shown that they are possible of being worthy investments and with injury as well as age problems surrounding the Spurs midfield, it would not come as a surprise if the board funds two major signings.

Given the competition for both players, however, Tottenham would need to ensure they secure Champions League football for next season, so the board’s immediate focus will be on their managerial situation with Thomas Frank under pressure.