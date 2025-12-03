Tottenham keen on signing Man City’s James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as per TEAMtalk.

After impressing in the Championship with Burnley last term and helping them gain promotion, the 23-year-old returned to his former club last summer, hoping to establish himself as the first-choice option.

He even started the first three Premier League games for Man City this season, but since Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival, Trafford has been demoted to the second-fiddle role.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the youngster has become frustrated with his current situation at the Etihad Stadium and is keen on leaving to play regularly and develop his career.

Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing the Englishman and could open talks over this deal soon. Spurs are prepared to replace Guglielmo Vicario following his recent inconsistent performances and are ready to accept around £30m, with Inter Milan showing an interest in the Italian.

Trafford is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030 with Man City. So, the Citizens are expected to demand a big fee to let him leave.

However, the report claim that purchasing Trafford won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Newcastle United are also keen on him. The Magpies initially wanted him last summer before his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Trafford to Tottenham

After missing out on him, Newcastle decided to sign Aaron Ramsdale on a loan deal to support Nick Pope. However, it appears the Magpies don’t want to sign the former Arsenal goalkeeper permanently and are planning to revive interest in Trafford.

Trafford, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper and is also good in the air. The youngster is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Newcastle, Tottenham will face off against city rival Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon before taking on Slavia Praha in the Champions League next week.