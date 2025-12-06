Richarlison and Van de Ven return: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur are on a streak of five winless matches in the Premier League following their midweek draw versus Newcastle United at St. James’ Park and pressure is starting to grow on Thomas Frank.

He has a chance to make amends against a familiar opponent, however, as the Lilywhites host their manager’s former employers Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on matchday 15 of the league at 15:00 local time.

With that said, here is how the home side could line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario has not been in great form for Tottenham and had an especially disappointing game at home against Fulham last weekend, but he could keep his place between the sticks against Brentford.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is likely to play at right back owing to the team’s lack of depth in his role, but Destiny Udogie could drop out and make way for Djed Spence to return to the fore at left back.

Cristian Romero, the scorer of a brace at Newcastle, might be in his usual centre-back position, while Kevin Danso could be replaced by Micky van de Ven, who was benched in the visit to the Magpies.

Palhinha and Richarlison return

Midfielders – Joao Palhinha was also not a part of Tottenham Hotspur’s starting eleven in the Newcastle United match but he could come back into the team at Pape Mata Sarr’s expense.

The Portuguese international and Rodrigo Bentancur have been decent together in the double pivot and might partner one another versus Brentford tomorrow. Lucas Bergvall, on the other hand, could be replaced by Richarlison, who might play just behind the striker.

Mohammed Kudus and Brennan Johnson, meanwhile, are likely to continue down the right and left wings, respectively.

Forward – Randal Kolo Muani is expected to lead the line for Tottenham once more.

Here is how the Tottenham side might look on paper.