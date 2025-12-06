Tottenham Hotspur leading the race to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

With five winless results on the bounce in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur risk missing out on Champions League football next season if their form does not improve whereas recent games have also shown major gaping holes in their offence.

Xavi Simons has been underwhelming since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer as the club’s big signing for the year, while none of the other forwards have been consistent either, thus leading to a visible lack of creativity and goals.

In a bid to answer their woes in the final third, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with the agents of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, and are leading Arsenal as well as Chelsea in the race to sign the Brazilian international, Fichajes has reported.

Rodrygo has won two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns with Los Blancos but has fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso this season, with only 446 minutes under his belt and one assist in all competitions.

Rodrygo not likely to pick Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be comfortable with meeting Rodrygo Goes’ asking price, thought to be near the £70 million mark, but whether or not they will eventually secure the player’s services next summer remains to be seen.

Even though his form and role at Real Madrid is not ideal at the moment, Rodrygo would want to play for a club that regularly competes for silverware and European Cups. Tottenham might not match up to the player’s ambition.

Arsenal and Chelsea might essentially be dormant regarding their interest in the player because of their focus on helping this summer’s signings settle in, but as next summer’s window approaches, it will be surprising if they are not keen on Rodrygo.

Off the back of his troubles at Real Madrid, the Premier League is increasingly looking like the 24-year-old’s next destination but Tottenham Hotspur might not have a very strong chance at securing his signatures.