Arsenal fear centre-back Cristhian Mosquera will be out for six weeks

Arsenal fear centre-back Cristhian Mosquera will miss at least six weeks of action following his first-half injury against Brentford, according to Sami Mokbel.

Mosquera fell awkwardly after challenging Kevin Schade for a header, needed attention on the pitch, and was substituted for Jurrien Timber after being seen in discomfort shortly before half-time.

It comes as another blow to the Arsenal backline, which has been stretched in recent weeks because of other fitness issues. Gabriel Magalhaes is sidelined with a thigh injury that is expected to keep him out for roughly two months, while William Saliba is carrying a knock.

Speaking after the game against Brentford, Mikel Arteta initially revealed the extent of the 21-year-old’s injury was uncertain.

He said, ‘Yeah, we have to wait and see. It’s probably part of the knee or ankle; we don’t know. He could not really tell us exactly how it was, but he wasn’t able to continue.’

However, in a recent report from the BBC’s Sami Mokbel, Arsenal suspect that Mosquera’s injury against Brentford could sideline him for a lengthy spell between six and eight weeks.

The one-cap Spain international is now set to undergo further assessments to understand the full extent of the injury he suffered in his ankle, according to the report.

Blow

Mosquera, who joined Arsenal from Valencia in the summer, has impressed everyone with how swiftly he’s adapted to the Premier League, consistently stepping in for both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Initially signed as backup to Arteta’s favoured first-choice centre-back duo, the Spaniard moved up the pecking order after the injuries to both players and has impressed in all his outings, including a commanding display against Bayern Munich, where he kept Harry Kane at bay.

He has featured in 10 Premier League games and 16 in all competitions, and despite a few mishaps, he looked assured whenever called upon until his unfortunate injury.

The injury now means Mosquera would be potentially ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the Aston Villa game, Club Brugge, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, and the return leg against Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

With the report confirming that the 6ft 3in star will undergo further tests, Arteta will hope the injury does not extend beyond the projected six-to-eight-week timeline, allowing him to return in time for the crucial, title-defining final five months of the season.