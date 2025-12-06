Thomas Frank was ‘pleased’ with Xavi Simons performance in Brentford win

An outstanding individual performance from Xavi Simons inspired Tottenham Hotspur to their second home win of the season, with a 2-0 victory over West London side Brentford.

Spurs headed into the game with a commendable performance but yet another frustrating result last Tuesday in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

More worrying for the North London club heading into this clash was their abysmal first-half record, where they failed to hit the target in their last four matches.

However, Simons did not start any of those matches, and the club failed to win each of them.

Frank restored the 22-year-old to the starting XI ahead of Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray in the midfield, and that choice delivered the spark Spurs had been missing.

He didn’t waste time making his presence felt with a fine assist in the 25th minute, where he chased a Pedro Porro pass before guiding a perfectly cushioned pass across the six-yard area into Richarlison’s path for the finish.

Eighteen minutes later, he produced a moment of brilliance, driving the entire length into Brentford’s back to tuck in a fine finish past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Thomas Frank was ‘pleased’

Spurs created more chances after the break, with Caoimhin Kelleher forced into action on several occasions. Altogether, they produced an authoritative showing with 15 attempts and seven on target, while Simons accounted for four of them, including two efforts on goal.

Tottenham finished the game with 53% of the ball with Simons at the thick of things, making 59 touches in Thomas Frank’s first encounter against his former side.

He was also outstanding against a physical Brentford side, winning possession seven times, successfully winning four duels, and also winning three fouls in what is his best performance in a Spurs shirt since his big-money move from RB Leipzig on deadline day.

Speaking after the game, Tottenham boss Frank was ‘pleased’ with the Netherlands international’s performance.

He said, ‘I’m really so pleased for him because he has been working so hard on the training pitch and in the gym. He is a 24/7 professional, and he wants it so badly. I think he has been on a good run, and he is close to being decisive.’

The Danish manager will hope his side can replicate the same performance once again at home when they host eight-time Czech champions Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League matchweek six clash on Tuesday.