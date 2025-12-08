Arsenal have made strong move to sign Bradley Barcola



According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are planning to trump Liverpool in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola next summer.

The Gunners bolstered their attacking department with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke last summer, but they could add more firepower in future transfer windows.

Arsenal are yearning for a marquee left winger and Le 10 Sport claim that the London giants are very interested in signing Barcola whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June 2028.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to hand a significant salary increase to the 23-year-old to prolong his stay but as things stand, the attacker has not been convinced to commit his future to the club.

This could lead to his potential departure at the end of the campaign. Liverpool are very actively involved in the race for Barcola, but Arsenal have made a strong move to try and persuade the winger, as per Le 10 Sport.

Marquee signing

The Gunners signed a marquee number 10 in Eze last summer. They likewise strengthened the right wing and striking positions with the acquisitions of Madueke and Gyokeres respectively.

There is still room for an elite left winger in the ranks. Leandro Trossard has been tremendous this campaign with 11 goal involvements from just 17 appearances thus far. Gabriel Martinelli has been equally good as a substitute with several key goals.

However, Trossard is already 31 and the Gunners could contemplate his sale with his contract expiring next summer. Barcola would be a fine addition to the squad. He is in the peak phase of his career and could make the left wing position his own.

Barcola was sensational for the French and European champions last term with 42 goal contributions in 64 games and has chipped in with 5 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances this campaign. He has also dazzled with his counter-attacking pace and dribbling skills.

The once Lyon graduate is priced at £61 million by Transfermarkt, but Unai Emery’s side will no doubt demand a much higher fee in the region of £70-80 million. Arsenal could be prepared to make such an outlay if they can recoup some funds from Trossard’s exit.