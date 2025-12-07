Mateus Fernandes shines as West Ham draw with Brighton

A last-gasp Georginio Rutter equaliser denied West Ham United their first win in four games when they travelled to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Across the opening period, neither the Seagulls nor the Irons produced clear-cut moments, with both attacks struggling to craft anything of real significance.

Although Nuno Espirito Santo’s side delivered the only effort on target before the interval, the biggest chance still belonged to Brighton, as Mats Wieffer could not make contact with a tempting Maxim De Cuyper delivery with the goal at his mercy.

As the second half moved on, the visitors appeared more likely to land the breakthrough and eventually did when Jarrod Bowen struck in the 73rd minute, seemingly placing Nuno Espirito Santo on course to extend his strong run against Brighton.

Yet West Ham were denied at the death, with Georginio Rutter crushing their hopes by converting a disputed 91st-minute leveller after a spell of late pressure.

Had the Irons protected their advantage, they would have climbed out of the relegation zone, but the stoppage-time setback keeps them 18th in the Premier League — two points behind Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

One major positive for Nuno, however, remains the rapid rise of Mateus Fernandes, who maintained his superb form this season in the clash against Brighton.

Commanding performance

The 21-year-old delivered his usual intensity and drive across midfield, covering huge distances and recovering the ball repeatedly.

Fernandes dominated his ground battles, claiming 16 of 17 duels, and also produced a single key pass in a contest largely devoid of attacking sharpness until Bowen’s effort.

The Portugal U21 captain ran his socks off to minimise Brighton’s threats, with his eight tackles and six possessions won being the most of any player on the pitch at the AMEX Stadium.

He also made four interceptions, four crosses and won five fouls for his side, which were all equally the most of any player on the pitch, to earn a well-deserved man of the match award.

Nuno will now hope Fernandes maintains his high-level performance against an in-form Aston Villa side on a seven-game winning run and unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Hammers, as they prepare to host Unai Emery’s team at the London Stadium on Sunday, 14 December.