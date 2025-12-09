West Ham interested in signing Chelsea’s Axel Disasi

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the 27-year-old’s performances for AS Monaco, the Blues decided to purchase him a couple of years ago. However, he has found it difficult to find his feet in the Premier League.

The Frenchman played regularly in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, but Enzo Maresca only used him in cup competitions last term before allowing him to join Aston Villa on a loan deal in January.

However, he struggled at Villa Park as well, so Unai Emery’s side decided not to buy him permanently, and he has found himself out of favour at Chelsea this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Disasi is looking to get his career back on track by playing regularly, so he is ready to leave Chelsea in January. Despite his recent struggles, he isn’t short of potential suitors as Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Galatasaray are all interested in him.

Moreover, Newcastle are keen on signing Disasi to add depth in defence, while West Ham are also in this race, with the player ready to stay in the Premier League.

The Frenchman is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Chelsea are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Disasi to West Ham

Disasi, standing at 6ft 3in tall, can provide cover in the right-back position if needed, even though he is a centre-back by trait. He is strong, good in the air and can play out from the back.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January.

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently languishing in the relegation zone with 13 points from 15 games, sitting two points behind safety. Now, they are winless in their last four consecutive league matches, drawing three.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will face off against in-form Aston Villa in the Premier League at the London Stadium next weekend.