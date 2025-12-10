West Ham eyeing move for Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo, according to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old, who is valued at £6m by Transfermarkt, is part of the successful Red Bull scouting network, having come through the ranks at Salzburg and made 72 appearances for the first team.

Last summer, the Austrian moved to Lens to get more playing time and has since been one of the best centre-backs in the French league.

He has played in all but one of 15 league games for Pierre Sage’s side so far this season, netting twice and providing one assist.

According to WhoScored, the 6ft 2in centre-back leads Lens in interceptions per game, averaging 1.4, and also has the highest pass completion rate at 93.4%. Additionally, he ranks second for aerial challenges won per 90 minutes, managing 1.9.

It’s no surprise that West Ham, in need of urgent defensive reinforcement, have now set their sights on him over a possible move.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which claims that West Ham are eyeing a move for the possible transfer of Baidoo to the London Stadium in 2026.

The report adds that the one-cap Austrian international’s performance in France has piqued the Hammers’ interest, and they’ve now earmarked him as a centre-back target for 2026.

Baidoo to West Ham

However, they face competition for his signature, as TEAMtalk claims that Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have also placed Baidoo on their radar as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi, whose contract will run out at the end of the season.

West Ham have conceded 29 goals in 15 games this season, the joint third most in the Premier League behind Burnley (30) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (33).

More worrying is their abysmal clean sheet record: they have kept only one in 16 matches across all competitions, in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in August.

However, with two wins, three draws, and a defeat in their past six Premier League matches, Hammers fans can be optimistic of a late resurgence, as they’re already ridding themselves of their early-season losing habit, and they now sit just two points adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th.

Nuno Espirito Santo has proven that with adequate reinforcement, particularly in defence, with quality players like Baidoo, he can turn the tide and save the Hammers from relegation, as he did in the first six months at Forest after being appointed in December 2023.