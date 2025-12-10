West Ham United eyeing January transfer for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney

West Ham United are 18th in the Premier League standings, two points away from climbing out of the relegation zone. With only one loss in their last five outings, the Hammers will hope they can avoid the drop at the end of the season.

In a bid to strengthen their chances of remaining in the English top flight, the Hammers are prepared to invest money in January, especially on a striker with goals visibly drying up for them owing to a lack of presence in the box.

According to Hammers News, West Ham are interested in signing Al-Ahli marksman Ivan Toney during the winter transfer window at the start of next year with the former Brentford star also open to returning to England from Saudi Arabia.

Toney is having a fabulous campaign in the Middle East with 12 goals and two assists to his name already this season, and is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt. His wages, however, could be a problem for the Hammers.

Toney swoop hinges on wage flexibility

Ever since his Brentford days, Ivan Toney was linked with moving elsewhere in the Premier League but eventually chose a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia. His record with the Bees, however, has seen him continue to be linked with a move back home.

Should Ivan Toney indeed consider returning to England in the winter, his wages will undoubtedly be a major hurdle not just for West Ham United but potentially for any bigger side in the Premier League too given that he earns £380,000 per week at Al-Ahli.

While the Hammers would undoubtedly make a brilliant signing in the 29-year-old, the likelihood of dropping into the second division next season means they cannot alter their wage structure too much, more so without selling Niclas Fullkrug.

And though Toney’s wages remain a decisive topic in his prospective switch to London Stadium, it also remains to be seen if Al-Ahli are ready to let go of an in-form player two and a half years before his contract ends and if they are, what price they will seek.