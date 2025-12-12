Everton eye move to sign Chelsea’s Tyrique George

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Tyrique George, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through the Blues’ youth system, the 19-year-old made his first-team debut last year. He featured regularly for his boyhood club in the Conference League last term, helping his side win this competition.

However, following Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens’ arrival, the forward has found himself on the periphery this season. In only four starts across all competitions, he has managed to score three goals and register a solitary assist.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that George isn’t happy with his current situation at Stamford Bridge, so he wants to leave and is willing to agree on a permanent move.

With George’s current contract set to run until 2027, Chelsea are open to letting him leave. However, they want the youngster to join their sister club, Strasbourg, so they can retain control over his future.

The report say that Everton wanted to buy the forward last summer before signing Jack Grealish and Tyler Dibling. However, they are still interested in George and could make a concrete approach next year.

However, signing a new winger isn’t a priority for the Toffees as they are looking to buy a new midfielder, right-back, and a striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

George to Everton

Apart from the Merseyside club, Fulham, Leeds United, and Southampton are also interested in the 19-year-old. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

George, valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt, is a versatile player as he is comfortable on either flank; moreover, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Although Dibling showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League for Southampton last term, he has found it difficult to break into Moyes’ starting line-up.

So, if he remains on the periphery throughout this season, signing a new winger might be the right decision for Everton, as Grealish has joined on a loan deal, and it isn’t guaranteed that they would be able to secure his services permanently.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side eventually make a concrete approach to sign George next year.