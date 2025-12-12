Everton interested in signing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to the AMEX Stadium from Irish side Bohemian FC back in 2022, the 21-year-old showed glimpses of his high potential in the Premier League. However, injury problems have hampered his development.

Having struggled to find regular game time under Fabian Hurzeler last term, the forward joined West Ham on a loan deal in January. However, he failed to make an impact at the London Stadium as well, so they decided not to make the move permanent.

AS Roma signed Ferguson on loan last summer, but he has struggled in Serie A thus far this season, scoring only once in 10 appearances.

So, TEAMtalk claim that the Giallorossi are planning to terminate the Irishman’s loan move in January, while the player’s representatives and Brighton have already started working to find a new suitable destination for him.

Everton are the sister club of Roma and hold a long-term interest in Ferguson. They attempted to secure his service last summer before purchasing Thierno Barry.

However, the Frenchman has had a slow start this season, and with Beto starting to attract attention from abroad, Everton might make a move to sign a new striker in January.

Ferguson to Everton

Therefore, the Toffees could look to revive their interest in Ferguson, but the Merseyside club aren’t the only club interested in him, as Celtic and Leicester City are in this race as well.

Ferguson, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is strong, good in the air, and quick. So, he possesses the necessary attributes to play in David Moyes’ system.

Although Ferguson has struggled in recent times, he is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. So, if Everton can manage to secure his service in a cut-price deal, it would be a shrewd acquisition.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side eventually make a concrete approach to sign Ferguson in the upcoming winter window.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back victories over AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, Everton will face off against Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.