Tottenham battling with West Ham & Everton to sign Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with West Ham United and Everton over a deal to sign Ivan Toney, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel as options for the centre-forward position. However, Solanke has been out injured since the start of this season.

Amid the Englishman’s absence, Richarlison has played the majority of the matches as the striker, but he hasn’t been able to showcase consistency. On the other hand, Kolo Muani has looked sharp at times but has joined Spurs on loan and could return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

Tel, meanwhile, is still very young and needs time to develop. So, TEAMtalk claim that Thomas Frank is keen on purchasing a new striker and Tottenham are ready to fulfill their manager’s wish.

The Danish boss wants to reunite with his former colleague, Toney, and Spurs have already held informal talks to learn about the details of purchasing him. However, the North London club aren’t the only club interested in the Englishman, as West Ham and Everton are in this race.

Toney might be open to returning to the Premier League, and his only desire behind this decision is to secure his place in the England national team for next summer’s World Cup.

Battle

However, the former Chelsea boss wasn’t impressed with the 29-year-old when he was called up to the national squad last summer, so the forward is unlikely to feature in England’s World Cup team.

As a result, Toney, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, may decide against returning to the Premier League, as the move would require him to take a pay cut – something he’s unwilling to do if he isn’t going to the World Cup.

West Ham reportedly want a new striker as Niclas Fullkrug is set to leave in January, while Everton are planning to reinforce the frontline as Thierno Barry and Beto have displayed below-average performances thus far this season.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see who Tottenham, West Ham, and Everton decide to sign to bolster the frontline should Tonay reject a move away from Al-Ahli in January.