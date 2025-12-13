Tottenham shortlist Rodrygo, Yildiz as Ademola Lookman alternative

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Juventus versatile forward Kenan Yildiz as alternative options if they fail to land Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, as per TEAMtalk.

The North London club broke their 14-year transfer hiatus with West Ham United to sign Mohammed Kudus from their London rivals, which marked the first transfer between the two clubs since Scott Parker’s 2011 move to White Hart Lane following the Hammers’ relegation that season.

They also secured a big-money move for Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig on deadline day, while Randal Kolo Muani signed on loan alongside Mathys Tel, whose move was made permanent after spending the last six months on loan.

However, while Kudus has been the club’s best creator with six assists in the Premier League, none of the newly signed attacking trio have shown prolific form in front of goal, with the highest individual tally being two.

Hence, Thomas Frank is now looking to add a goalscoring forward to his attack, with the Lilywhites now eyeing several options.

One of the options the club are looking at is Lookman, according to TEAMtalk, which claims that Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Nigerian international over a possible January transfer, having shown ‘genuine interest’ in signing him on loan last summer.

However, their interest has cooled, and the club are now looking at other, more ambitious options they could sign in the next two transfer windows.

Ambitious targets

As a result, the report adds that Tottenham have now shortlisted Rodrygo and Yildiz, valued at £52m and £65m by Transfermarkt, as potential reinforcements for Frank’s attack.

For Rodrygo, Spurs have long held an interest in the Brazilian international and have now reignited their interest in the winger, who is also of keen interest to Arsenal and Liverpool, as per the report.

On the other hand, the Europa League winners will be boosted in their pursuit of Yildiz, as TEAMtalk claims that Arsenal have dropped their interest. However, they’ll still have to battle with Chelsea and Liverpool for the 20-year-old versatile forward, who is also in contractual negotiations with Juventus.

Either Rodrygo or Yildiz would be viable options to replicate the goalscoring and creative qualities that have been missing at the club since the departures of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, so it’ll be interesting to see which of the forwards the club will prioritise ahead of the next transfer window.