Kolo Muani replaces Odobert: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur are on a two-game winning streak after their success against Slavia Prague in the Champions League midweek, and will look to build on that as they return to Premier League action this weekend.
Nottingham Forest stand next in their way at The City Ground at 14:00 UK time in the fixture corresponding to matchday 16 of the English top flight. Here is a look at the team Thomas Frank could employ for the clash.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for Spurs.
Defenders – Pedro Porro is expected to continue at right back, whereas Djed Spence could also be in the side on his preferred left side in the back four.
Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are likely to start at centre back, therefore rounding up an unchanged backline for the Lilywhites.
Kolo Muani expected to start
Midfielders – Archie Gray has been having more minutes in recent matches than he did earlier this season, so the 19-year-old might be used in the middle of the park once more with Joao Palhinha again expected to partner with him in the double pivot.
Meanwhile, Xavi Simons might play at number 10, a position he has excelled in over the left wing.
Mohammed Kudus might play on the right flank for Tottenham Hotspur, whereas Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani, who has two goals and two assists for the team this season, might replace Wilson Odobert on the left flank.
Forward – With no positive news over Dominic Solanke’s return to action yet, Richarlison is expected to lead the line for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest.
Here is a look at how the visitors could feature on paper.
Kolo Muani replaces Odobert: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Nottingham Forest
