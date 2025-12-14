Tottenham battling with PL rivals to sign James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Premier League rivals to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as per former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

The Lilywhites decided to purchase Guglielmo Vicario as a potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris a couple of years ago. However, the Italian has struggled to showcase his best consistently enough in the Premier League, making a few costly errors already this season.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Wyness says that Tottenham aren’t completely satisfied with their goalkeeping department and are willing to upgrade this position.

Trafford is on their radar and Thomas Frank’s side could make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium in January or next summer.

The 23-year-old isn’t happy with his situation at Man City, as he hasn’t been able to play regularly thus far this season since Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival. So, he would be open to leaving.

However, purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop.

Trafford is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has four and a half years left in his current contract, having recently joined from Burnley. So, Man City are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Trafford to Tottenham

Trafford came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Burnley last term, helping his side gain promotion. In 45 Championship appearances, he kept 29 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals.

The youngster, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is a brilliant shot-stopper, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, and efficient in saving penalties.

He is a highly talented player and could be a great coup for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Slavia Praha in the Champions League, Tottenham will face off against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.