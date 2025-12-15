Tottenham showing serious interest in Igor Thiago



According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are showing serious interest in signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago ahead of the winter transfer window.

The north London giants have had a dismal Premier League campaign and they are presently lying 11th in the standings with 22 points after a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on the road.

Manager Thomas Frank is under immense pressure with Spurs misfiring upfront, and Caught Offside claim that the hierarchy could strengthen their frontline when the transfer window reopens.

Brentford’s Thiago has emerged as a top transfer target for Spurs, and they are showing ‘serious’ interest in pursuing his signature.

The Bees could hold out for at least £61 million for the 24-year-old, who has already netted 12 goals from 17 games this season.

Unlikely deal

Thiago was originally signed as a replacement for Ivan Toney at Brentford in the summer of 2024. He played just 169 minutes over the course of his debut campaign after suffering a serious knee injury.

After the departures of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa last summer, Thiago was trusted to lead the line under new Bees manager Keith Andrews and the decision has paid dividends with him scoring plenty of goals.

He has netted 11 times in 16 league matches with another goal in the Carabao Cup. The 24-year-old has exceeded expectations with his goalscoring after a lengthy injury setback and could secure a big-club move soon.

Still, a mid-season departure may not happen. Brentford are currently 7 points ahead of the relegation zone, but they have been steadily dropping down the table, having failed to win 4 of the previous 5 league matches.

Thiago has been instrumental in keeping them away from the drop zone, and selling him this winter could drag them into the bottom three if they cannot find goals from elsewhere. Hence, a mid-season move appears unlikely.

Spurs would obviously benefit from an in-form striker leading the line for them. Richarlison, Mathys Tels and Randal Kolo Muani have been inconsistent, while Dominic Solanke has been on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Thiago would be a perfect profile with his strong physical presence and young age, but Spurs may have to pursue an alternative in January or wait until next summer to purchase the highly-rated Brazilian marksman.