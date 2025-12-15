Everton make enquiries over deal to sign Real Betis centre-back Nobel Mendy

Everton are exploring a move to sign Real Betis centre-back Nobel Mendy, according to Rudy Galetti.

The centre-back came through the ranks at Ligue 1 side Paris FC before moving out on loan to Betis academy side Betis Deportivo in 2023.

He had two more loan stints at the club before they purchased him on a free transfer, and he eventually moved to the senior side in January after impressing in the Spanish third division.

With Natan and Marc Bartra already a well-established centre-back pairing at the club, Mendy was sent on loan to LaLiga Rayo Vallecano to spend the last six months of last season.

Rayo extended his loan move, which began at the beginning of the season, and will likely continue until the end of the campaign, as the head coach, Iñigo Pérez, relies on him in their survival fight, where they currently sit just two points above 18th-place Girona.

After a slow start in the league, he has firmly established himself in the starting lineup in recent games, where he has shown unreal defensive qualities that have drawn attention from several clubs, including Everton.

This is according to renowned transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims that the Merseyside club have added Mendy to their list of centre-back targets for 2026.

Mendy to Everton

The Toffees have now made enquiries to understand his availability and the terms of a possible deal ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to the report.

However, while David Moyes’ side have included him on the shortlist of targets to bolster their backline, Galetti clarifies that talks are not advanced at this stage and that no formal offers have been submitted, as the Toffees are only conducting preliminary checks on the defensive ace.

Mendy is an excellent passer of the ball and also one of the best centre-backs at defending wide spaces. He is also powerful in duels and constantly outmuscles his opponent, be it in ground or aerial duels, making him an ideal fit for Moyes’ Everton side that has won a sky-high 863 duels this season, the most of any team in the Premier League, according to Statmuse.

The 6ft 1in star’s loan deal with Rayo includes an option to buy, which means Betis could be open to selling him. However, with his performances now making waves, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Andalusian club will reintegrate him into the team or consider offers above his £5m Transfermarkt valuation.