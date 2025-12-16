Tottenham now eyeing move for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to Ekrem Konur.

Frattesi arrived at San Siro carrying huge expectations after a standout spell with Sassuolo. He joined Inter on an initial loan in 2023 before the club triggered their option to make the move permanent in July 2024.

Regular starts have been hard to secure because of competition from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Nicolò Barella. Still, he has consistently delivered when given the chance, most notably with his decisive winner against Barcelona in last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he has never truly nailed down a starting spot at Inter, either during the previous two seasons under Simone Inzaghi or this campaign under Cristian Chivu, having played just 198 minutes so far, making a departure in 2026 increasingly likely.

According to Konur, Tottenham have expressed interest in the possible transfer of Frattesi to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026.

The Italian international is of keen interest to several clubs across Europe, and Spurs have now joined the race to sign the midfielder to reinforce Thomas Frank’s midfield ranks, as per the report.

However, the North Londoners are set to face stern competition for his signature, as the journalist adds that Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the race, while Juventus are eyeing a possible deal that could see Khéphren Thuram join the Nerazzurri.

Viable option

Tottenham currently have João Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur as midfield options, while youngster Archie Gray, who has started three of the last four games in defensive midfield, is also a reliable option when called upon.

However, several key components are lacking, especially in technical control of the ball, agility and energy to restrain opponents, and threat in goal-scoring situations.

Rather, Spurs’ midfield look overrun, especially on big occasions, as evidenced by their losses to Arsenal and Chelsea, where they were second best from start to finish.

Frattesi, who is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, would offer a blend of defensive qualities to slot in as a midfield pivot, threat and creativity to play behind the striker and even the combativeness and ball efficiency to play as a lone six, making him an ideal option to hand Thomas Frank his own version of Christian Nørgaard at Spurs.