West Ham eye move to sign Norwich City star Josh Sargent

West Ham are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, as per Football Insider.

After moving to Carrow Road from the German side Werder Bremen back in 2021, the 25-year-old struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

However, since their relegation, the USA international has been displaying his goal-scoring prowess in the Championship over the last few years.

Although Norwich are languishing in the relegation zone in the Championship this season, Sargent has made 10 goal contributions in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Football Insider state that Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on revamping the attacking department in January to turn the situation around at West Ham, languishing in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

They currently have Callum Wilson and Niclas Fullkrug as striker options, but the former Newcastle United star has struggled with fitness problems. On the other hand, Fullkrug has been linked with a move away.

The Hammers have identified Troy Parrott and Ivan Toney as potential targets, but Sargent is on their radar as well. They have been monitoring his development closely in recent weeks before making a potential swoop. The East London club’s scouts have even been ‘seriously impressed’ by the Norwich star.

Sargent to West Ham

West Ham don’t want to spend more than £20m to sign a new striker in January and believe Sargent could be available for less than that sum with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

The 25-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, having endured a dire start under Graham Potter this season, West Ham decided to part ways with the Englishman and appoint Santo as the new manager.

Under the Portuguese’s guidance, they have improved significantly; still, they have been struggling to string together positive results. West Ham are currently three points behind safety with 13 points from 16 matches.