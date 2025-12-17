Everton plot swoop to sign Chelsea’s Tyrique George

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea forward Tyrique George, as per Caught Offside.

After fighting for survival over the last few years, the Toffees are pushing for a European place finish in the Premier League under David Moyes’ guidance this season.

The Merseyside club have accumulated 24 points from 16 matches, sitting only two points behind fifth-placed Crystal Palace.

Having won back-to-back games against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, Everton endured a disappointing defeat against Chelsea last weekend. Next, they will take on table topper Arsenal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening.

In the meantime, the winter window is a couple of weeks away, and Everton have seemingly started exploring options to strengthen the squad.

Caught Offside claim that Everton are interested in signing George and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

Following Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens’ arrival last summer, the 19-year-old has struggled to find regular game time thus far this season, starting only five games in cup competitions.

George to Everton

So, the forward has become frustrated with his situation at Chelsea and is ready to leave to play regularly and develop his career. With the youngster’s existing deal set to run until 2027, the Blues are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around £22m.

However, the report claim purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for the Toffees as Leeds United, Fulham, Southampton, and Crystal Palace are in this race as well.

Moreover, RB Leipzig and AS Roma are keen on him. Meaning, despite his recent struggles at Stamford Bridge, he isn’t short of potential swoop.

George likes to be deployed on the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Furthermore, he is capable of providing cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Everton decided to reinforce the wide forward position by signing Jack Grealish and Tyler Dibling last summer. However, Grealish has joined on a loan deal, and it isn’t guaranteed that Moyes’ side would be able to purchase him permanently next year. So, perhaps, they are lining up George as a potential alternative option.