Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Sevilla forward Ruben Vargas in January

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled in front of goal in the first half of this season and with underwhelming results piling up the pressure on Thomas Frank, a few investments during the January transfer window remain on the cards.

Caught Offside has reported that Spurs are keen on signing Sevilla forward Ruben Vargas, who is enjoying a decent campaign with the Andalusian outfit with three goals and four assists to his name in 12 La Liga outings.

Leeds United are also interested in Vargas and are believed to be offering roughly £18 million for him in January, so Tottenham would have to offer more money but will be confident about signing the player ahead of their relegation-threatened competitors.

Vargas a decent back-up option

Ruben Vargas would bolster Tottenham Hotspur for the second half of this season and beyond. His numbers in La Liga read well and at a potentially nominal transfer fee, he promises to be an excellent secondary option for the Lilywhites.

A number of La Liga clubs are prepared to sell their players as they struggle to meet with strict Financial Fair Play guidelines in Spain, so it is not ruled out that Sevilla are willing to listen to offers for Vargas, who joined them from Augsburg last January.

Vargas, a Swiss international, is known for his dribbling and creativity on both flanks, as well as the impact he has in a central attacking midfielder’s role with late runs into the final third which help him get to loose balls or missed chances in the box.

Spurs will see him as an ideal fit at least initially in January with Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison recovering from injuries, whereas in the longer run, the 27-year-old is a fairly good squad player to have, especially amidst injuries and a busy list of games.