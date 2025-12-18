Tottenham join race to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Club Brugge’s prolific left winger, Christos Tzolis, according to Ekrem Konur.

During the 2023–25 campaign, Tzolis delivered an outstanding run, registering 37 goal contributions and playing a key role in Blauw-Zwart’s Champions League adventure, which eventually ended at the last-16 stage against Aston Villa.

That momentum has carried into the current season, with the 23-year-old producing a prolific return of 11 goals alongside 12 assists across all competitions for Nicky Hayen’s side as they continue their push in the Jupiler Pro League.

Earlier in his career, he spent time in England with Norwich City in the EFL Championship, making 30 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

It appears a return to the Premier League could be on the cards in 2026, as transfer journalist Ekrem Konur claims Tottenham are now keeping tabs on Tzolis ahead of a possible move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Greek forward is also attracting interest from several clubs who are set to battle Spurs for his signature, as the report adds that Aston Villa, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest in the 23-year-old.

Prolific forward

However, with a contract at the Jan Breydel Stadium running until 2029, the 19-time Belgian champions are keen to retain the youngster, according to the report, so it’ll be interesting to see if Tottenham will test the club’s resolve by submitting an offer well above his £26m Transfermarkt valuation.

Only a few months into his spell in North London, Thomas Frank is already dealing with incessant injury issues in attack. Dominic Solanke is still out after ankle surgery, and Juventus loanee Randal Kolo Muani hasn’t really found his feet yet.

As a result, Spurs are closely examining their attacking options and could move for Tzolis, who sits second in the Jupiler Pro League scoring charts.

With the club still trying to replace Son Heung-min after his departure last summer, Tzolis presents a promising option. The Greek left winger possesses the keen eye for goal, dribbling, and directness to make an immediate impact under Frank, and if things go well, he could grow into their long-term solution on the left wing.