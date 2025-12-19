West Ham keen on Bayern right-back Sacha Boey

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey, according to Ekrem Konur.

A product of Rennes’ youth system, the French defender later moved to Turkey with Galatasaray, making 83 appearances for the Cimbom while lifting the Süper Lig trophy in both the 2022–23 and 2023–24 campaigns.

In January 2024, Bayern fended off interest from multiple clubs to secure Boey. Yet, the right-back has struggled to meet the high expectations that accompanied his arrival, with recurring fitness setbacks limiting his involvement to just 37 matches.

Even though he is now fully fit, his standing within the squad has scarcely improved, having logged only 462 minutes across nine Bundesliga appearances this season and failing to see out a full match in any of his five outings in other competitions, making a departure from the Allianz Arena increasingly likely with several clubs now keen.

According to Konur, West Ham have expressed interest in signing Boey as a potential option to reinforce Nuno Espirito Santo’s backline in January.

The journalist adds that Bayern are open to the possibility of the 25-year-old’s departure in January, with the Hammers now keen to swoop.

However, the East Londoners face stern competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, along with other clubs in France and Italy, who are set to battle with West Ham for his signature in January, according to the report.

Depth

Nuno has often liked an attacking full-back, which explains why Boey has emerged as a name of interest heading towards the January window.

During his spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, most notably throughout the 2018/19 campaign, no player operating in defence registered more attempts on goal than Matt Doherty, Nuno’s preferred right-sided option, who amassed 46, while Ola Aina and Neco Williams similarly underlined their offensive qualities during Nottingham Forest’s impressive 2024-25 season.

Although Aaron Wan-Bissaka lacks the same attacking edge, his reliability has remained unquestioned, meaning Boey would still represent a valuable addition, providing squad depth and a different tactical option in matches where Nuno seeks to prioritise attacking dominance.

Having fallen down the pecking order and with just two years left on his contract, West Ham will hope a fee around his £15m Transfermarkt valuation will suffice to sign him in January.