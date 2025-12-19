Tottenham ‘pushing very strongly’ to sign Leicester star Jeremy Monga

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘pushing very strongly’ to complete the signing of Leicester City forward Jeremy Monga, according to TEAMtalk.

The 16-year-old, valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, became the Foxes’ youngest-ever goalscorer in August when he netted the club’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

That milestone seemed to have injected more passion and synergy into the youngster, who has since become one of the Foxes’ most reliable forwards, delivering exceptional dribbling skills and a constant attacking threat whenever called upon.

With Spurs looking to make more attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window to push for a European finish, several attacking options are being explored, including Leicester’s Monga.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are plotting a swoop to sign Monga, who is also of keen interest to several clubs across Europe.

It appears the North London club are now looking to trump their rivals in the race for his signature, as the report adds that the club have been ‘pushing strongly’ to sign the Englishman ‘in recent weeks’.

The right winger is expected to give his final verdict on his next potential club in early 2026, according to the report, with Spurs now keen.

Tottenham need an experienced winger

However, the battle for Monga’s signature is set to intensify as TEAMtalk reports that Premier League rivals, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, are also in the race for the Coventry-born forward. At the same time, European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have also held talks with Leicester about his transfer.

Finding a reliable option on the left flank is a clear priority for Tottenham, yet handing immediate first-team responsibility to a 16-year-old who has managed only two goal contributions this campaign would be a significant long-term gamble rather than a short-term solution.

Internal alternatives already exist. Mikey Moore will be returning at the end of the season, while Tynan Thompson is emerging as an exciting figure within the under-21 setup.

Given the circumstances, a move for a more experienced winger with a proven top-flight pedigree and the qualities to make an immediate impact would be more beneficial to their push for European places.