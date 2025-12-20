West Ham join race to sign Ajax star Kenneth Taylor

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, according to Ekrem Konur.

Rising through the ranks at Ajax, Taylor has grown into one of the standout midfielders in the Eredivisie since earning his place in the senior side.

Now 23, Taylor has spent more than fifteen years at the club, and his consistent performances at the club level have opened the door to international recognition.

Across his time in Amsterdam, the Dutchman has already featured in over 150 matches, contributing 36 goals alongside 27 assists.

Over the past two seasons, Taylor has been one of the standout performers for the club in their recent slump. He has also been key to their resurgence this season, as they currently sit third in the Eredivisie, having featured in 14 games and providing six goal contributions.

According to Ekrem Konur, West Ham have expressed interest in signing Taylor as a potential option to reinforce Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield.

In a boost to the club, the report adds that talks on his contract extension have stalled, making a January departure increasingly likely, with the Hammers now keen.

However, the East Londoners face strong competition, as the report claims several clubs, including Fenerbahçe, Porto, Napoli, and Atlético Madrid, have expressed interest in the 23-year-old.

Taylor to West Ham

The Hammers are 18th in the Premier League table after 15 matches, albeit just two points from safety as the season nears its halfway mark, and they’re looking to reinforce their squad.

Given their dreadful defensive record, defenders may be seen as targets. Still, it appears new options in midfield are being assessed to add more steel and depth to their midfield to aid their relegation fight, and they have now turned their attention to Taylor.

The 23-year-old can play in any midfield position. He contributes in both areas, feeling comfortable with the ball at his feet and in defensive tasks. In that way, he can easily adapt to play as a defensive midfielder, left or right in the midfield trio, or as an attacking midfielder.

With negotiations over his contract extension stalling, there is a growing belief that Ajax could consider offers in the region of his £20m Transfermarkt valuation to sanction his departure in January, rather than risk selling him for less next summer when only one year would remain on his contract.