Tottenham Hotspur’s underwhelming first half in the Premier League has seen Guglielmo Vicario particularly underperform in between the sticks as he does not offer much with the ball at his feet, with his positioning or reflexes too.

Antonin Kinsky is still a fairly raw talent, so the club could look into signing a new goalkeeper soon. According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on their radar heading into the January transfer window.

Joan Garcia is now the undisputed starter at Camp Nou, with Wojciech Szczesny his understudy, so Ter Stegen does not have a future with Barcelona, who are prepared to sanction his departure soon in order to reduce their wage bill.

Ter Stegen a decent short-term fix

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has enjoyed an illustrious career for Barcelona with six La Liga titles and a Champions League crown to his name amongst other accolades, but a focus towards building a younger team has seen him get effectively replaced at the club.

In addition to Hansi Flick’s inclination towards other options in goal, the German shot-stopper’s injury problems have also been responsible for his lack of game time lately and therefore, he may be open to joining Tottenham Hotspur soon.

Spurs would be bolstered by the addition of an experienced goalkeeper, who can be one of the world’s best in his position with consistent minutes under his belt. The 33-year-old will also be available for a nominal transfer fee and is a good short-term fix.

It will be interesting to see how much longer Spurs are willing to count on their primary goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for, but a transfer for Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen could materialise if they decide to make a move for him in January.