West Ham express interest in Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, as per David Ornstein.

With Niclas Füllkrug expected to leave only 18 months after arriving, the club are heading into January needing to recruit another centre-forward.

If that departure goes through, Nuno Espirito Santo would be forced to depend on Callum Wilson alongside young prospect Callum Marshall. This scenario has driven the search for added attacking options, with Strand Larsen now emerging as a potential target.

Since joining Wolves from Celta Vigo, the Norway international has steadily established a solid reputation.

Although the current campaign has been difficult for both Strand Larsen and Wolves, the striker demonstrated his Premier League quality last season, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 38 appearances for the Midlands outfit.

Interest in the 25-year-old surfaced in the summer, with Wolves reportedly rebuffing offers from Newcastle United. However, with relegation now looming, the club may be more open to selling, making Strand Larsen a realistic and appealing January option for the Hammers.

According to Ornstein, West Ham have expressed interest in signing Strand Larsen from Wolves in the January transfer window.

With talks between AC Milan and the club over Füllkrug’s potential loan move still at an early stage, the East Londoners are already exploring possible replacements and have identified the Norwegian forward as a target for a permanent move to the London Stadium, Ornstein adds.

Viable option

Although Larsen is effective when shielding possession, his game suits receiving supply rather than dropping deeper to manufacture chances on his own.

To maximise his strengths, Nuno would ideally deploy two creative players who can consistently create opportunities for the Norway international.

The Wolves forward could also form a strong partnership with Jarrod Bowen, as both excel at making smart off-the-ball movements, and strong chemistry between them could cause problems in the attacking third.

Ideally, Larsen’s possible arrival would also help Lucas Paqueta rediscover top form, with a reliable number nine available to receive passes in advanced areas.

However, after reportedly rejecting a £55m bid from Newcastle in the summer, it remains to be seen whether Wolves will stick to their lofty valuation of the 25-year-old, fend off interest amid their relegation battle, or soften their stance and consider offers closer to his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.