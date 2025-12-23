Tottenham plot swoop to sign Ajax forward Mika Godts

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Ajax Amsterdam star Mika Godts, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Johan Cruyff Arena from Belgian side KRC Genk a couple of years ago, the 20-year-old initially took time to settle before establishing himself as a key player in the starting line-up.

This season, the forward has been displaying impressive performances, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are keen on reinforcing the left flank in January and have earmarked Rodrygo Goes, Antoine Semenyo, Savinho, and Yan Diomande as serious targets.

However, Real Madrid have no intention of letting Rodrygo leave in mid-season, while Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool are currently ahead of the Lilywhites in the race to sign Semenyo.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig are likely to demand a substantial fee to sell Diomande next month, making it difficult for Spurs to secure his services. The success of signing Savinho for Spurs would depend on whether Man City could sign Semenyo.

Therefore, Thomas Frank’s side have identified Godts as a key target in case they fail to sign any of the primary quartet targets. Tottenham sent scouts to watch him in action closely in Ajax’s last two Eredivisie games against Feyenoord and NEC.

Godts to Tottenham

He helped his side win 2-0 vs Feyenoord by providing the assist for the second goal and scored against NEC, where Ajax only managed to come away with a 2-2 draw.

However, the report say that purchasing the Belgian won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Newcastle United are also interested in him.

Godts is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Ajax are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to let him leave next month.

Godts is a left-winger by trait, but is also efficient in providing cover in the creative midfield position if needed. He has even been compared to his compatriot and Belgian legend, Eden Hazard.

It remains to be seen who Tottenham eventually manage to sign to reinforce the frontline next month.