West Ham now eyeing move for Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, according to Ekrem Konur.

Timber joined Feyenoord in 2022 and has since featured in 123 games, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists. His previous campaign was hindered by a torn lateral knee ligament that kept him out for the entire second half of the season. Still, he has returned to full fitness, featuring in 15 of the Dutch club’s 17 Eredivisie games and 22 in all competitions.

The 24-year-old’s current contract at De Kuip expires at the end of the season, and he has declined to commit to an extension.

That choice has already led to him being stripped of the captaincy, with new signing Sem Steijn taking over the armband, an indication that the club are ready to ship him when the transfer window opens, with several clubs now keen.

According to Konur, West Ham have expressed interest in a move for Timber as a potential option to reinforce Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield ranks.

In a boost to the Hammers, the report adds that the Netherlands international’s departure from the club now looks certain after the club failed to extend his contract, with other clubs now joining the race to sign him.

Timber to West Ham

However, West Ham face stern competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal. At the same time, other European clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, have also joined the race to sign Timber, according to the report.

Timber has earned a reputation as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Eredivisie. He mainly occupies advanced midfield roles, where his ball carrying, third-man runs, and keen eye for goal are best utilised.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, has a strong physical presence, making him difficult to dispossess, and he contributes defensively through aggressive pressing and committed tackling, qualities that make him a dependable presence in midfield.

Such traits have been missing from West Ham’s midfield so far this season, and Timber’s arrival could inject the edge and intensity the side has lacked.

Should the move to West Ham materialise, he could follow the steps of Luis Sinisterra, Tyrell Malacia and Marcos Senesi to make the step from the famous De Kuip to the Premier League.