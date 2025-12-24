Everton plot ambitious swoop to sign Kobbie Mainoo

Everton are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as per Sky Sports.

After rising through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 20-year-old made his first-team debut a couple of years ago. He established himself as a key starter at Old Trafford under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Having impressed in the Premier League, he even secured his place in the England national team for last year’s European Championship, helping his country reach the final before losing to Spain.

However, since Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the new manager last year, Mainoo has found it difficult to play regularly. He was willing to leave last summer to play regularly and develop his career, but United didn’t allow his departure.

He hasn’t started a single game in the Premier League thus far this season, and amid Bruno Fernandes’ recent injury absence, he had the chance to play regularly over the coming weeks.

But he has also sustained an injury, and Amorim’s side are said to be planning to sign a new midfielder in January. It has been suggested that Mainoo could leave next month with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Now, Sky Sports report that with Idrissa Gueye joining the Senegal national team to play in AFCON, Everton have been left with thin in numbers in the midfield department.

Mainoo to Everton

James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam started in last weekend’s defeat over Arsenal, and considering Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is out injured, David Moyes doesn’t have any other midfield options.

So, the Toffees are planning to sign a new midfielder in January, and Moyes wants a Premier League-experienced player. They have identified Mainoo as a serious option, but Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips is on their radar as well.

Mainoo likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. Amorim used him in the centre-forward and creative midfield positions last season, but he didn’t look comfortable in these roles.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Mainoo, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, in January.