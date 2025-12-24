Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Manchester City star Omar Marmoush in January

Pep Guardiola acquired Omar Marmoush’s services at Manchester City in January this year after the Egyptian international’s terrific displays at Eintracht Frankfurt, but the forward has not quite enjoyed a good year with the Sky Blues.

Erling Haaland’s imperious form has meant that he has remained on the bench for much of 2025, and with the Norwegian on track for a record-breaking season in Europe, Marmoush’s situation at the Etihad Stadium is not looking too promising.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to grant him greener pastures as soon as in January with Marmoush viewed as the ideal offensive signing by the Londoners considering their inconsistent form in the final third this season.

He is valued at £57 million on Transfermarkt, although City are likely to ask for more given that he joined them for £59 million less than 12 months ago. Marmoush is currently at the AFCON with Egypt, so his future might be resolved later in the winter.

Marmoush a terrific signing

Dominic Solanke has been largely unavailable to Thomas Frank so far this season, whereas the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons have been very inconsistent higher up the pitch. Richarlison has arguably been Tottenham Hotspur’s best forward.

With Frank’s job already under tremendous pressure, the Lilywhites are likely to make significant investments in January and Omar Marmoush, who had a fast start to life at Manchester City, promises to be an exciting signing for them.

Marmoush’s exceptional pace, dribbling, close control and lethal finish make him a brilliant centre forward and left winger, whereas at the age of just 26, he has enough in him to be a solid long-term option for Tottenham if indeed he signs for them.

City might be open for his sale in January as they have a larger squad than Pep Guardiola would like, but Spurs would need to pay the right sum for him, which might be closer to the £60 million figure, especially should Marmoush do well at the AFCON.