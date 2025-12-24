West Ham interested in signing Fulham’s Adama Traore

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham forward Adama Traore, as per Sky Sports.

After rising through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, he made his first team debut back in 2013 as a 17-year-old boy. However, he decided not to stay at Camp Nou and join Aston Villa in 2015.

Having failed to find his feet at Villa Park, he joined Middlesbrough the following year. The 29-year-old initially displayed below-average performances at Riverside Stadium in the Premier League before impressing the following season in the Championship.

After being impressed by Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers decided to purchase him in 2018. The Spaniard displayed his best at Molineux Stadium under Nuno Espirito Santo’s guidance, which earned him a loan move to Barcelona.

However, he struggled to showcase his best in La Liga, and after returning to Wolves, he eventually left as a free agent a couple of years ago. Fulham decided to sign him, and he has been playing as a rotational option under Marco Silva.

Traore’s existing deal at Craven Cottage is set to expire at the end of this season; as a result, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times.

Now, Sky Sports report that West Ham are interested in signing the Fulham man as Santo is willing to reunite with his former colleague. He is unlikely to sign an extension with the Cottagers, and the Hammers are looking to sign him in a cut-price deal next month.

Traore to West Ham

West Ham have endured a dire campaign thus far, languishing in the relegation zone with 13 points from 17 matches, sitting five points behind safety. They have accumulated only three points in the last six league matches, failing to win any game.

Therefore, it appears the Hammers are planning to remain active in the winter transfer window to hand Santo the necessary tools to turn the situation around.

West Ham lack depth in the wide forward position, as apart from Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen, they don’t have specialist options to deploy in this position.

Traore is a talented player with Premier League experience and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him.